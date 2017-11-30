Man claims he contracted eye-eating parasite riding Kennywood’s ‘Raging Rapids’

A Pittsburgh man claims in a lawsuit that a ride on the Raging Rapids at Kennywood left him with a parasite that “eats away at the cornea of the eye.”

The lawsuit filed this week by Robert Trostle and his wife, Krystsina, in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court claims he was splashed in the left eye by dirty water that contained a parasite known as microsporidia. Doctors have not been able to completely kill off the parasite, according to the lawsuit.

During a trip to Kennywood on July 2, “while in line, the Trostles noticed the water surrounding the Raging Rapids was dirty, stagnant and sludge-like,” the lawsuit said. “Additionally, the Trostles noticed the waterfall was not operating.”

Robert Trostle was splashed toward the end of the ride, “which is customary for those riding the Raging Rapids.”

The splash led the parasite to embed in Trostle’s eye, according to the lawsuit, which alleges negligence against Kennywood Entertainment Inc.

His left eye became inflamed, and he was treated July 5 for acute conjunctivitis with antibiotics. But his condition worsened, and doctors diagnosed him on July 14 with microsporidia keratitis.

“Robert had to undergo an extremely painful surgery where the parasite was scraped out of the eye with a surgical scalpel, and he was required to remain in a dark room for the next two days,” according to the lawsuit. “The microsporidia parasite penetrated the second level of Robert’s eye and the entirety of the parasite was unable to be removed via surgery.”

He still suffers from inflammation, blurry vision, redness and pain, the lawsuit said.

The Raging Rapids simulates a whitewater rafting excursion and opened in 1985, according to Kennywood’s website.

The Trostles, of Squirrel Hill, are represented by Pittsburgh attorney Alan Perer.

Kennywood spokesman Nick Paradise said he could not comment on pending litigation. He said safety of all rides and water are a “top priority” at Kennywood.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer.