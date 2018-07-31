Pittsburgh woman dies as a result of wreck Thursday night in McKeesport

A Pittsburgh woman injured in an wreck in McKeesport late Thursday died early Friday in a Pittsburgh hospital.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as Lori Mulla, 48.

The medical examiner’s staff said Mulla died in a hospital just before 1 a.m. Friday.

The accident happened at the 600 block of West Fifth Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. A call was placed for a helicopter.

McKeesport police are investigating but details were not available.

A McKeesport officer contacted Friday night said he couldn’t comment.