Mercer County man indicted on federal drug charge

A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh has indicted a Mercer County man alleging he violated the federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said today.

Henry A. Bruce, 38, of Farrell, is named in the one-count indictment returned July 31.

According to the indictment, Bruce possessed with the intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine on or about June 28.

Authorities seized about $19,000 in cash and a black Cadillac from Bruce when they arrested him, the indictment said. Prosecutors are seeking to have both forfeited to the government.

Assistant United States Attorneys Rebecca L. Silinski and Troy Rivetti are serving as prosecutors in the case.

Bruce’s arraignment and a detention hearing are scheduled for Friday morning in Pittsburgh. He will be detained until then.

A federal public defender has been appointed to represent him.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, the Mercer County Drug Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation.

According to court records, Bruce was arrested in a cocaine sales conspiracy in 2007. He pleaded guilty to two charges and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison followed by eight years of probation.