Pirates look to end 4-game road slide, play the Brewers
Pittsburgh Pirates (34-34, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (35-34, first in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (8-2, 3.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Brewers: Wade Miley (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -111, Pirates -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will attempt to end a four-game road slide when they face the Milwaukee Brewers.
Milwaukee has a 35-34 record overall and a 19-16 record in home games. The Brewers have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.12.
Pittsburgh has a 34-34 record overall and a 16-18 record on the road. The Pirates have a 24-9 record in games when they record at least eight hits.
The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has nine home runs, 33 walks and 30 RBI while hitting .265 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 9-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.
Bryan Reynolds has seven home runs, 26 walks and 38 RBI while hitting .278 for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 14-for-42 with two doubles, a triple and six RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by five runs
Pirates: 3-7, .241 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 26 runs
INJURIES: Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Pirates: Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (wrist), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.