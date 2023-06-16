Pirates aim to end 3-game road slide, play the Brewers

Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (34-34, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Rich Hill (6-5, 4.35 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Brewers: Julio Teheran (1-2, 1.48 ERA, .95 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Brewers -119, Pirates -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates hit the road against the Milwaukee Brewers looking to end a three-game road losing streak.

Milwaukee has an 18-16 record in home games and a 34-34 record overall. The Brewers have a 13-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Pittsburgh has a 16-17 record in road games and a 34-33 record overall. The Pirates have gone 18-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez ranks fourth on the Brewers with 17 extra base hits (four doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Christian Yelich is 13-for-40 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has a .282 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 19 doubles, three triples and seven home runs. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 16-for-42 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .226 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by two runs

Pirates: 4-6, .256 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (wrist), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .