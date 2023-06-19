Pirates open 3-game series at home against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (33-38, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (34-36, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (6-4, 3.82 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Pirates: Osvaldo Bido (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cubs -123, Pirates +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Chicago Cubs to open a three-game series.

Pittsburgh has a 34-36 record overall and an 18-16 record in home games. The Pirates have a 25-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has a 13-21 record on the road and a 33-38 record overall. The Cubs are 19-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 20 doubles, three triples and eight home runs while hitting .277 for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 7-for-31 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 33 RBI for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 12-for-35 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .234 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (wrist), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .