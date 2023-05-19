Pirates take on the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (25-19, second in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-20, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (6-1, 2.35 ERA, .86 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Pirates: Johan Oviedo (2-3, 5.14 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Diamondbacks -180, Pirates +153; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Arizona Diamondbacks to open a three-game series.

Pittsburgh has gone 10-9 at home and 23-20 overall. The Pirates have a 13-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Arizona has an 11-9 record in road games and a 25-19 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .441 slugging percentage to rank seventh in MLB.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 15 doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .296 for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 9-for-34 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has eight doubles and 11 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Gabriel Moreno is 14-for-35 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .204 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .