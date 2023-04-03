Red Sox host the Pirates to start 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2) vs. Boston Red Sox (2-1)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (0-0); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Red Sox -159, Pirates +136; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Boston went 78-84 overall and 43-38 in home games a season ago. The Red Sox scored 4.5 runs per game while allowing 4.9 last season.

Pittsburgh had a 62-100 record overall and a 28-53 record in road games last season. The Pirates averaged 7.3 hits per game in the 2022 season with 2.5 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Wyatt Mills: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

