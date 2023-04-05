Pirates try to sweep series against the Red Sox

Pittsburgh Pirates (3-2) vs. Boston Red Sox (2-3)

Boston; Wednesday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-0); Red Sox: Corey Kluber (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Red Sox -147, Pirates +125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to sweep a three-game series with a victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Boston went 78-84 overall and 43-38 in home games last season. The Red Sox averaged 8.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .258.

Pittsburgh went 62-100 overall and 28-53 in road games a season ago. The Pirates averaged 2.5 extra base hits per game, including 1.0 home run.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Wyatt Mills: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

ADVERTISEMENT

Pirates: Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .