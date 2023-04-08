Joe leads Pirates against the White Sox following 4-hit performance

Chicago White Sox (3-5) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (5-2)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Pirates: Vince Velasquez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : White Sox -128, Pirates +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago White Sox after Connor Joe had four hits on Friday in a 13-9 win over the White Sox.

Pittsburgh had a 62-100 record overall and a 34-47 record in home games last season. The Pirates slugged .364 with a .655 OPS as a team in the 2022 season.

Chicago had an 81-81 record overall and a 44-37 record in road games last season. The White Sox slugged .387 with a .698 OPS as a team in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Pirates: Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (strained hamstring), Matt Foster: 15-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

