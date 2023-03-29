AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Reds and Pirates square off for season opener

    By The Associated PressMarch 29, 2023 GMT

    Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds

    Cincinnati; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

    PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-0); Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0)

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -140, Pirates +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

    BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Pittsburgh Pirates in the season opener.

    Cincinnati had a 62-100 record overall and a 33-48 record in home games last season. The Reds averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .235 and slugging .372.

    Pittsburgh had a 62-100 record overall and a 28-53 record in road games last season. The Pirates slugged .364 with a .291 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

    INJURIES: Reds: Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Pirates: Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.