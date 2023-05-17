Tigers play the Pirates with 1-0 series lead

Pittsburgh Pirates (22-20, second in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (19-21, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Rich Hill (3-3, 4.57 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2, 1.57 ERA, .79 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Tigers -155, Pirates +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 1-0 series lead.

Detroit is 19-21 overall and 10-9 at home. The Tigers have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.31.

Pittsburgh is 12-11 in road games and 22-20 overall. The Pirates have gone 8-13 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Rogers ranks third on the Tigers with nine extra base hits (four doubles and five home runs). Spencer Torkelson is 13-for-40 with five doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jack Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with seven home runs while slugging .472. Andrew McCutchen is 7-for-32 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by three runs

Pirates: 2-8, .181 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .