Pirates aim to break 7-game slide, play the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (34-38, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (34-37, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (8-4, 2.45 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Pirates: Johan Oviedo (3-6, 4.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cubs -129, Pirates +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs after losing seven straight games.

Pittsburgh has a 34-37 record overall and an 18-17 record at home. The Pirates have a 21-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago has a 34-38 record overall and a 14-21 record on the road. The Cubs have a 26-14 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Cubs are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has 16 doubles, six home runs and 34 RBI for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 7-for-28 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 35 RBI for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 12-for-36 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .223 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Cubs: 8-2, .258 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (wrist), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .