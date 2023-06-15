Pirates try to avoid series sweep against the Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (30-37, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (3-5, 4.16 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (7-4, 2.42 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cubs -142, Pirates +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the final game of a three-game series. The Cubs can sweep the series with a victory.

Chicago has a 30-37 record overall and a 17-16 record in home games. Cubs pitchers have a collective 4.15 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Pittsburgh has a 34-32 record overall and a 16-16 record in road games. The Pirates have gone 18-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago with 14 home runs while slugging .473. Christopher Morel is 5-for-28 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes has 15 doubles, five triples and four home runs for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 9-for-31 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by one run

Pirates: 5-5, .265 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .