Pirates host the Astros to begin 3-game series

Houston Astros (4-6) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (6-3)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (0-0); Pirates: Roansy Contreras (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -188, Pirates +160; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates start a three-game series at home against the Houston Astros on Monday.

Pittsburgh had a 62-100 record overall and a 34-47 record at home last season. The Pirates scored 3.6 runs per game while allowing 5.0 in the 2022 season.

Houston went 106-56 overall and 51-30 in road games last season. The Astros batted .247 as a team in the 2022 season with a .742 OPS.

INJURIES: Pirates: Oneil Cruz: day-to-day (ankle), Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .