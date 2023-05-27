Pirates bring 1-0 series lead over Mariners into game 2

Pittsburgh Pirates (26-24, second in the NL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (26-25, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (3-4, 4.50 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (3-2, 2.97 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -217, Pirates +180; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 14-13 record at home and a 26-25 record overall. The Mariners have a 17-8 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Pittsburgh is 14-11 in road games and 26-24 overall. The Pirates have gone 11-17 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Kelenic leads Seattle with 10 home runs while slugging .522. Ty France is 9-for-42 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Jack Suwinski is fifth on the Pirates with 16 extra base hits (seven doubles and nine home runs). Bryan Reynolds is 11-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .228 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by four runs

Pirates: 5-5, .267 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: A.J. Pollock: day-to-day (leg), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .