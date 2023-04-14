Pirates take 4-game road win streak into matchup with the Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates (8-5, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (5-8, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (0-0); Cardinals: Jake Woodford (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cardinals -245, Pirates +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to keep a four-game road win streak going when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 2-5 in home games and 5-8 overall. The Cardinals have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .276.

Pittsburgh has a 5-2 record in road games and an 8-5 record overall. The Pirates have a 4-2 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .000 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Pirates: 7-3, .000 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (left forearm), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (thumb), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

Pirates: Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .