Walls leads Rays against the Pirates after 4-hit performance

Pittsburgh Pirates (20-9, first in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (23-6, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (3-1, 3.58 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Rays: Javy Guerra (0-0, 7.56 ERA, 2.28 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Pittsburgh Pirates after Taylor Walls’ four-hit game on Sunday.

Tampa Bay has a 14-2 record in home games and a 23-6 record overall. The Rays are first in the majors with 61 total home runs, averaging 2.1 per game.

Pittsburgh has a 20-9 record overall and an 11-5 record in road games. The Pirates have gone 5-2 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has seven home runs, 10 walks and 28 RBI while hitting .327 for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 15-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with a .320 batting average, and has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs, seven walks and 23 RBI. Carlos Santana is 12-for-36 with seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .269 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Pirates: 8-2, .277 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .