Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers play in game 2 of series

Texas Rangers (29-18, first in the AL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (25-22, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (5-2, 2.83 ERA, .99 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Pirates: Rich Hill (4-3, 3.99 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -162, Pirates +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Texas Rangers.

Pittsburgh has a 12-11 record at home and a 25-22 record overall. The Pirates are 18-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Texas has a 13-10 record in road games and a 29-18 record overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .341 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in the majors.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has 12 doubles, three triples and a home run for the Pirates. Tucupita Marcano is 9-for-29 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 39 RBI for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 9-for-33 with a double, five home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rangers: 6-4, .298 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: day-to-day (forearm), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .