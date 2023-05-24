Pirates and Rangers play in series rubber match

Texas Rangers (30-18, first in the AL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (25-23, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (5-1, 4.01 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Pirates: Johan Oviedo (3-3, 4.69 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -124, Pirates +104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Pittsburgh has a 25-23 record overall and a 12-12 record at home. The Pirates have a 16-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Texas is 30-18 overall and 14-10 on the road. Rangers pitchers have a collective 3.81 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 16 RBI for the Pirates. Tucupita Marcano is 8-for-28 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas with 14 home runs while slugging .540. Josh Jung is 13-for-40 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rangers: 7-3, .293 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: day-to-day (forearm), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .