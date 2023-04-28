Nationals begin 3-game series at home against the Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (9-15, fifth in the NL East)
Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Rich Hill (2-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Nationals: Chad Kuhl (0-1, 7.36 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -126, Nationals +105; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday to start a three-game series.
Washington is 9-15 overall and 2-9 at home. The Nationals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .249.
Pittsburgh has an 18-8 record overall and a 9-4 record in road games. Pirates pitchers have a collective 3.60 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Nationals with four home runs while slugging .394. Joey Meneses is 15-for-45 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.
Bryan Reynolds has six doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Pirates. Carlos Santana is 12-for-40 with three doubles and seven RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs
Pirates: 9-1, .295 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs
INJURIES: Nationals: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)
Pirates: Wil Crowe: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.