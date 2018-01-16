Former KDKA, WPXI broadcaster C.S.Keys dies in San Diego

Former Pittsburgh broadcaster C.S. Keys, who had been honored for his community work but left the state under a cloud of controversy, died Saturday at his home outside San Diego.

Police in La Mesa, Calif., were called to assist on a “medical aid” call around 2:20 p.m. at Keys’ home, where he was pronounced dead, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. No cause of death had been announced, pending an autopsy.

Keys, 54, had been born in Harrisburg, grew up in Philadelphia and worked as a weather reporter at KDKA-TV and WPXI before moving to San Diego. He was the first black weather reporter in Pittsburgh when he joined KDKA.

His online biography noted that he’d received the Martin Luther King Service Award and a proclamation from then-Mayor Tom Murphy for his community service in Pittsburgh, though he left his job at KDKA suddenly in 1995 and was suspended from WPXI in 2000 after Ross Township Police charged him with assaulting his girlfriend. Newspaper accounts from the time said she hit him during an argument and he pushed her into a weight bench, grabbed her by the hair and threw her on a bed, then threw her our the front door.

His simple assault charge was eventually reduced to disorderly conduct, to which he pleaded guilty, and he was sentenced to a year of probation.

Keys then landed a job in San Diego in April 2000 working as a weather reporter for KUSI. In 2004, he became a sports anchor, sports director and host of “That Sunday Sports Show” for XETV Channel 6. He later hosted an internet talk show and was most recently a host on a San Diego AM radio station, which posted a message of condolences online Sunday and took his show’s website down.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.