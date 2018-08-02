Woman in stable condition after South Side shooting

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood on Saturday night which left a woman injured but in stable condition.

Police responded to a call at about 11:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of East Carson Street.

An unidentified female was found on the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. She was transported to a local hospital.

The victim was reportedly shot by someone inside a vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

Public information officer Alicia George said no further details were available yet today.