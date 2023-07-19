A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Sports

Linebacker Alex Highsmith signs contract to stay with the Steelers through 2027

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Baltimore. Coming off a breakout season, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith has signed a new contract that will keep him with the Steelers for the next five seasons. The two sides announced the deal on Wednesday, July 19, a week before the Steelers reported to training camp.(AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)
1 of 2 

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Baltimore. Coming off a breakout season, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith has signed a new contract that will keep him with the Steelers for the next five seasons. The two sides announced the deal on Wednesday, July 19, a week before the Steelers reported to training camp.(AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) plays against Cleveland Browns' Jedrick Wills, Jr. (71) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Coming off a breakout season, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith has signed a new contract that will keep him with the Steelers for the next five seasons. The two sides announced the deal on Wednesday, July 19, a week before the Steelers reported to training camp. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) plays against Cleveland Browns’ Jedrick Wills, Jr. (71) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Coming off a breakout season, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith has signed a new contract that will keep him with the Steelers for the next five seasons. The two sides announced the deal on Wednesday, July 19, a week before the Steelers reported to training camp. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Coming off a breakout season, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith has signed a new contract that will keep him with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next five seasons.

The two sides announced the deal on Wednesday, a week before the Steelers reported to training camp. The 25-year-old Highsmith was in the final year of his rookie contract, and this will extend it through 2027.

“This means everything,” Highsmith said in a statement provided by the team after the signing. “I know I am a Pittsburgh Steeler through and through, and just to be a part of this amazing organization for four more years means the world to me, to my wife, to my whole family. This is where I want to be. This is where I want to play ball.”

A third-round pick in the 2020 draft, Highsmith has played in 49 career games, starting 38. He has 179 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 22 1/2 sacks, 41 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles, two passes defensed and one interception.

Highsmith ranks first in the NFL for the most strip sacks (five) and forced fumbles (six) and is tied for second most in sacks (17.5) in his last 20 games, dating to Week 16 of the 2021 season. He also has recorded seven multiple sack games in his career.

Highsmith led the team with a career-high 14.5 sacks last season. The total was tied for sixth-most in the league, and fifth-most in Steelers history for a single season.

“It was a good year, but I’m far from satisfied,” said Highsmith in the offseason. “I never get complacent or comfortable, but I am grateful for a better year and being injury free for a year. I never want to get complacent, but I always want to be grateful.”

In addition, Highsmith’s team-high five forced fumbles were also tied for most in the NFL last year. He finished the season with 63 tackles, 20 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss and one pass defensed.

“It gave me a lot of confidence,” he said. “In 2021, I didn’t have a good start to my year dealing with injuries. I ended up finishing the year strong. This past year, I just wanted to start fast and continue it throughout the year. I felt like I was playing with more consistency and more confidence because I know the type of player that I can be. I just want to continue to get better every year.”

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL