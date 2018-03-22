FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Megabus passengers heading to, from Pittsburgh stranded overnight by storms

By Matthew Santoni
 
Share

Dozens of people headed to and from Pittsburgh on a pair of Megabuses were among the travelers stranded by Friday’s storms.

The winter weather in the Northeast paralyzed travel, with high winds and snow toppling trees onto roadways, pulling down overhead wires for passenger trains, and canceling or diverting flights to airports up and down the coast.

One Megabus headed to Pittsburgh was stranded on westbound Interstate 80 in the Poconos starting about 1:30 p.m. Friday after a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocked all lanes. It took until noon Saturday for the bus to move again, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

Other news
Matvei Michkov adjust his Philadelphia Flyers hat after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
First base umpire Ron Kulpa ejects New York Mets manager Buck Showalter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yelich lifts Brewers over reeling Mets after Cohen’s press conference
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)
Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Sean Hughes of Megabus North America said the service “has had a challenging trip due to weather and unexpected road closures due to accidents” that didn’t involve Megabus, along with bridge closures by multiple law enforcement agencies. Hughes said the Pittsburgh-bound bus was expected to arrive in early evening.

Passengers told the TV station that there were about 19 people on the bus, some of whom had gone more than 24 hours without food or water. It finally started moving again at about noon Saturday.

Another bus from Pittsburgh to New York also got stuck, this one headed east on I-80. The bus had left Pittsburgh about 9:15 a.m. Friday.

Karen Kedem, one of the passengers on the crowded Pittsburgh-to-New York bus, said conditions became extremely hot and uncomfortable. There was no food, water or blankets beyond what they had brought with them, cell service dropped out for a long period, cutting them off from friends and family, and their driver had seemingly been unaware of the mess they were heading into.

“This isn’t a weather story, but a negligence story. ... Our driver didn’t even know there was dangerous weather coming up,” said Kedem, 21, a student at the University of Pittsburgh who was returning home to New York for spring break. “Even an Uber, where you’re riding for five minutes, has to have water.”

Kedem said her dinner was some partly melted Girl Scout cookies; she slept about an hour while the bus was stuck in the Poconos from about 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Kedem said they passed the still-stranded westbound bus as they got back underway but had to stop again in Columbia, N.J., Saturday morning and wait for a relief driver because the first had reached his legal limit of hours behind the wheel.

The rest stop they pulled into was closed, apparently because of a lack of electricity, so they had to rely on some snacks and water dropped off by sympathetic truckers or family members who met the bus to pick up some of the stranded passengers, Kedem said. The bus didn’t arrive in New York until Saturday afternoon.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.