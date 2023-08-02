Jury reaches decision on death penalty or life in prison for Pittsburgh synagogue gunman
In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court Western District of Pennsylvania are the victims of the Oct. 27, 2018, assault on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.. top row, from left, Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil Rosenthal, and David Rosenthal; bottom row, from left, Bernice Simon, Sylvan Simon, Dan Stein, Melvin Wax, and Irving Younger. (United States District Court Western District of Pennsylvania via AP)
Defendant Robert Bowers takes notes during a sentencing hearing that will determine if he gets a life sentence or the death penalty, in Pittsburgh federal court on Monday, July 31, 2023. Jurors are expected to begin deliberations early Tuesday in the 2018 attack that killed 11 worshippers. (Dave Klug via AP)
A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan argues before a federal jury that 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack defendant Robert Bowers should receive the death penalty, Monday July 31, 2023. Bowers, wearing green, was previously found guilty of killing 11 people in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. (Dave Klug via AP)
U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan, hand at left, argues before a federal jury that 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack defendant Robert Bowers should receive the death penalty, Monday July 31, 2023. Bowers, wearing green, was previously found guilty of killing 11 people in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. (Dave Klug via AP)
Defense attorney Judy Clarke argues that Pittsburgh synagogue shooter Robert Bowers should get a life sentence and not the death penalty in Pittsburgh federal court on Monday, July 31, 2023. Jurors are expected to begin deliberations early Tuesday in the 2018 attack that killed 11 worshippers. (Dave Klug via AP)
Prosecutor Troy Rivetti argues that Pittsburgh synagogue shooter Robert Bowers should get the death penalty during a sentencing proceeding in Pittsburgh federal court on Monday, July 31, 2023. Jurors are expected to begin deliberations early Tuesday in the 2018 attack that killed 11 worshippers. (Dave Klug via AP)
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A jury has reached a decision on whether the man who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue should be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.
Robert Bowers perpetrated the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history when he stormed the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 and opened fire, killing members of three congregations who had gathered for Sabbath worship and study.
The same federal jury that convicted Bowers in June on 63 criminal counts said Wednesday that it has reached a decision on the sentence. The decision will be announced shortly. The jury must be unanimous in order to impose a death sentence. Otherwise, Bowers will be sentenced to life without parole.
In closing arguments Monday, prosecutors said the 50-year-old truck driver was clearly motivated by religious hatred, reminding jurors that Bowers had spread antisemitic content online before the attack and has since expressed pride in the killings. They urged jurors to impose a death sentence.
Bowers’ lawyers asked jurors to spare his life, asserting that he acted out of a delusional belief that Jewish people were helping to bring about a genocide of white people. They said he has severe mental illness and endured a difficult childhood.
Bowers, who was armed with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons, also shot and wounded seven people, including five responding police officers.
The jury began deliberating around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
