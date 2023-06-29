FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
‘Blatantly psychotic’ gunman wanted parade, medals for synagogue massacre, psychologist testifies

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a "very serious mental health history" from childhood and a "markedly abnormal" brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history” from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers’ trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

FILE - This undated Pennsylvania Department of Transportation photo shows Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the killer's trial. (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation via AP, File)
FILE - This undated Pennsylvania Department of Transportation photo shows Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history” from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the killer’s trial. (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation via AP, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The man who gunned down 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue thought he deserved medals and a parade for perpetrating the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack, a psychologist testified Thursday, calling the killer “blatantly psychotic.”

Testifying for the defense, Dr. Richard Rogers, a University of North Texas forensic psychologist, said Robert Bowers was pleased with the 2018 rampage at Tree of Life synagogue but expressed regret that he didn’t kill more people.

“He was proud of it,” said Rogers, who evaluated Bowers for nearly 20 hours over four days last year and took the stand Thursday in the penalty phase of Bowers’ trial.

He said Bowers has schizophrenia, a serious brain disorder whose symptoms include delusions.

Bowers, 50, a truck driver from suburban Baldwin, was convicted this month of killing members of three congregations who had gathered at Tree of Life on on Oct. 27, 2018, for Sabbath services and Torah study. He also wounded two worshippers and five police officers.

Defense lawyers are trying to persuade a jury to spare his life, while federal prosecutors are seeking a death sentence.

Bowers’ lawyers are trying to show that his ability to form intent to kill was impaired by mental illness and his delusional view that he could stop a genocide of white people by killing Jews.

Prosecutors say Bowers’ rampage was clearly motivated by antisemitism.

Under cross examination Thursday, Rogers said Bowers was “goal-oriented,” started planning an attack on Jewish people six months before he stormed the synagogue, and had also considered attacking a Jewish Community Center and an unnamed, “high-level” Jewish figure in Cleveland.