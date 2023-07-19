A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
U.S. News

Pittsburgh synagogue attack survivors testify about overcoming wounds both physical and emotional

A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
1 of 3 | 

A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Robert Bowers, the suspect in the 2018 synagogue massacre, is on trial in federal court, May 30, 2023, in Pittsburgh. The gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 is eligible for the death penalty, a federal jury announced Thursday, July 13, setting the stage for further evidence and testimony on whether he should be sentenced to death or life in prison. (David Klug via AP)
2 of 3 | 

FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Robert Bowers, the suspect in the 2018 synagogue massacre, is on trial in federal court, May 30, 2023, in Pittsburgh. The gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 is eligible for the death penalty, a federal jury announced Thursday, July 13, setting the stage for further evidence and testimony on whether he should be sentenced to death or life in prison. (David Klug via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo taken with a drone shows the Tree of Life Synagogue, left, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
3 of 3 | 

This photo taken with a drone shows the Tree of Life Synagogue, left, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By PETER SMITH
 
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Officer Tim Matson described in federal court Wednesday how he has tended a weed growing on his porch in the years since his body was shattered by bullet wounds in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, saying the hardy plant helped to restore his will to live.

Matson was shot in his head and body on Oct. 27, 2018, when he and other police officers charged into Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue to halt the massacre that left 11 worshippers dead. The SWAT police officer was hospitalized for months, endured off-the-charts pain and underwent 25 surgeries. He had to relearn how to walk on his wounded leg.

And the wounds were more than physical. “I was in a pretty dark place,” he testified.

Other news
FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021. Film-set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will appear before a judge during a remote court hearing scheduled for Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in connection to charges related to the 2021 shooting death of a cinematographer. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
No drug test for ‘Rust’ movie armorer as her trail looms in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin
The former weapons supervisor on the set of the movie “Rust” won’t have to take a drug test as she confronts charges of evidence tampering and involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin.
A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
How the death penalty phase of the Pittsburgh synagogue gunman’s trial might play out
The federal trial of a 50-year-old truck driver convicted of killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history is in its third and final phase.
FILE - Gigi Hadid poses for photographers at the premiere of the film 'Firebrand' at the 76th international film festival in Cannes, France, May 21, 2023. Hadid and a friend are on vacation in the Cayman Islands after the Customs and Border Control said on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 that they arrested the two for marijuana possession and later released them. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)
American model Gigi Hadid and friend don’t let marijuana arrest spoil Cayman Islands vacation
American model Gigi Hadid and a friend are enjoying their vacation in the Cayman Islands after local authorities arrested the pair for marijuana possession.
FILE - Coins of the Celtic Treasure are on display at the local Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching, Germany, May 31, 2006. German authorities say they have arrested four suspects over the theft from a museum in Bavaria last year of hundreds of ancient gold coins. Thieves broke into the Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching in the early hours of Nov. 22 and took 483 Celtic coins that were discovered during an archeological dig nearby in 1999. (Frank Maechler/dpa via AP, file)
German authorities arrest suspects in theft of 483 Celtic gold coins from museum
German authorities say they have arrested four suspects in the theft of hundreds of ancient gold coins from a museum in Bavaria last year.

Robert Bowers was convicted in June for the killings that Sabbath morning, as well as for injuring Matson, other officers and worshippers — 63 counts in total. Jurors last week found him eligible for the death penalty and must next consider whether to put him to death or sentence him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Multiple family members of the slain and survivors have testified this week to the lingering impact of the attack.

“I got to the point where I had enough, I was in constant pain, I knew I would never be the same,” Matson testified, admitting to having thoughts of suicide. But when he walked in his yard, which a friend had recently weed-whacked, he saw one weed in a bucket that was still growing.

He considered it a seriously tough weed. “Somebody tried to kill it,” yet it survived on its own, he said. Matson realized then the importance of the family and colleagues who were supporting him.

“I was like, man, it’s time to get to work, get my boots on the ground,” he said.

Matson recommitted to his rehabilitation, and has tended to the plant ever since, deciding: “This weed needs a buddy.”

Matson said he remains in constant pain, even after returning to work, but that going to therapy has helped him “mourn the loss of the old me and learn to accept the new me.”

Also testifying Wednesday was Andrea Wedner, who was shot in the attack that killed her mother, 97-year-old Rose Mallinger.

Wedner still carries gunshot shrapnel in her arm and had to retire as a dental hygienist years earlier than planned. She has regained only partial use of her hand, which tires easily and is sensitive to cold and heat. The injuries are constant reminders of the attack.

She can’t bring herself to attend services as regularly as she did with her mother, whom she misses dearly. “I’m haunted by what happened to me and by what I saw and what I heard that day,” she said.

Prosecutors indicated Tuesday that they expected to finish calling witnesses Wednesday.

Also testifying were members of the families of Dan Stein and Cecil and David Rosenthal, who were among those killed.

“Words such as devastated, heartbroken, traumatized, they don’t scratch the surface,” said Michele Rosenthal, sister of Cecil and David.

Sharyn Stein, widow of Dan Stein, said she and her husband “were a team.”

“My world has fallen apart,” she said.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.