Pittsburgh police nab suspect in last week’s Mt. Washington CoGo’s robbery

Pittsburgh police have arrested a suspect in the armed robbery of a Mt. Washington convenience store last Thursday.

Marese Raheem Shields, 25, of Mt. Washington was arrested about 12:10 p.m. Wednesday.

He is accused of robbing the CoGo’s on Bailey Avenue.

Shields faces charges including robbery, aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment, according to state online records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12 in Pittsburgh Municipal Court.

