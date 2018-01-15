Parkway East’s ‘bathtub’ section in Pittsburgh reopens after weekend flooding

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, PennDOT announced the reopening of the “bathtub” section of the inbound Parkway East in Pittsburgh.

Friday night’s winter storm caused widespread flooding in the area near the Stanwix Street exit and other low-lying areas in the region.

The section of Interstate 376 had been closed since Saturday and remained that way Sunday, forcing thousands of fans attending the afternoon Steelers playoff game at Heinz Field to take detours before and after the game.

Drivers can check road conditions by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 850 traffic cameras.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.