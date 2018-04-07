FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
OneJet begins flights between Pittsburgh International Airport, West Palm Beach

 
Flights from Pittsburgh International Airport to West Palm Beach launched Thursday on startup carrier OneJet.

The flights, originally set to launch March 7, will be available four times a week — on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — according to OneJet.

It will be the 11th destination the carrier has added from Pittsburgh. The airline plans to launch flights to Memphis in the coming weeks, said Loren Duran, a OneJet spokesman. That service was originally supposed to start March 27.

The airline has temporarily suspended its flights from Pittsburgh to Nashville, which it launched in July, but it plans to resume when the Memphis flights start, Duran said.

OneJet will use its new 30-seat jets for the flights instead of the seven-seater jets it has been using, the release said.

Southwest Airlines currently offers service to West Palm Beach from the airport, but only one flight a week, according to the airport website.

“OneJet is continuing to grow its base of operations in Pittsburgh, offering key nonstop options for travelers,” Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said in a statement. “The latest addition to West Palm Beach serves both business and leisure travelers with daily service. OneJet is an important partner and we’re happy to see the airline continue to grow with the introduction of larger aircraft.”

The airline received $1 million from the airport, $1.5 million in county loans and $500,000 in state loans in exchange for 10 new routes and for the airline to base its operations here.

It has since added a second base of operations in Milwaukee, but offers service to more destinations from Pittsburgh than any other city.

The flights will depart Pittsburgh at 11:20 a.m. and arrive at West Palm Beach International Airport at 1:50 p.m., the release said. The return flight will leave Florida at 2:20 p.m. and arrive in Pittsburgh at 4:50 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.OneJet.com.