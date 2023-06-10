FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Small plane crashes into mountain in central Arizona, killing 2

 
Share

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — A small plane crashed into a mountain in central Arizona on Saturday morning, killing both people on board, authorities said.

The single-engine aircraft took off from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa and went down in the Superstition Mountains area, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of downtown Phoenix.

Circumstances of the crash were not yet known, but the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said the crash site had been located.

Other news
Multiple agencies, including the Garland County Sheriff's Office, the Lake Hamilton Fire Department, and Piney Fire Department, work Tuesday, June 27, 2023, with a private contractor, Dawson Aircraft Inc. of Clinton, Ark., to recover an aircraft that crashed into Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas, on Monday, June 26. (James Leigh/The Sentinel-Record via AP)
Plane crash in Arkansas lake kills pilot and injures passenger
A small airplane crashed and sank into Arkansas’ Lake Hamilton, killing the pilot and injuring his daughter.
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro decorates a soldier that participated in the search of four Indigenous children who survived an Amazon plane crash, during a ceremony at the Palace of Narino in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Colombia honors searchers and sniffer dog that helped find 4 children who survived plane crash
Colombia’s president has handed out 86 medals to soldiers, Indigenous volunteers and others who helped rescue four children who spent 40 days on their own in the jungle after a plane crash.
FILE - In this photo provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, the forward section of the fuselage of TransAir flight 810 is recovered from the Pacific Ocean near Honolulu on Oct. 20, 2021. Federal investigators said Thursday, June 15, 2023, that the cargo plane ditched into the ocean off Hawaii in 2021 was because pilots identified the wrong engine that was failing and didn’t have enough power to remain airborne. (Clint Crookshanks/National Transportation Safety Board via AP, File)
Pilots’ confusion over which engine was failing caused 2021 cargo plane crash off Hawaii, NTSB says
Federal investigators say pilots of a cargo plane got confused over which engine was failing, causing the plane to go into the ocean off Hawaii in 2021.
Manuel Ranoque, father of two of the youngest Indigenous children who survived an Amazon plane crash that killed three adults, and then braved the jungle for 40 days before being found alive, speaks to the media from the entrance of the military hospital where the children are receiving medical attention, in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Relatives fight for custody of kids who survived plane crash and weeks in Amazon jungle
A custody battle has broken out among relatives of four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash and 40 harrowing days alone in the Amazon rainforest.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

The deaths were confirmed by the NTSB.