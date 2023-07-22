Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
Remembering Tony Bennett
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
U.S. News

Pilot of plane that crash landed on Martha’s Vineyard dies at hospital a week later

By Associated Press
 
BOSTON (AP) — The pilot of a small plane that crash-landed on the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard last weekend after he suffered a medical emergency has died, authorities said.

Randolph Bonnist, 79, of Norwalk, Connecticut, died at a Boston hospital on Thursday night, according to a statement from the office of Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois.

The plane was on its final approach to Martha’s Vineyard Airport in West Tisbury, Massachusetts on July 15 when Bonnist fell ill and his wife took the controls, which “resulted in a hard landing outside the runway that caused the aircraft’s left wing to break in half,” state police said at the time.

Other news
New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach (32) celebrates his two-run home run that also drove in Jeff McNeil (1) behind Boston Red Sox's Connor Wong during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox and Mets have game suspended by rain with New York leading 4-3 in the 4th
The game between the Boston Red Sox and New York was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Mets leading 4-3.
Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong, left, prepares to tag out Oakland Athletics' JJ Bleday at home during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
A’s hit 3 two-run homers to beat the Red Sox 6-5
JJ Bleday, Cody Thomas and Jace Peterson each hit two-run home runs, and the Oakland Athletics won their second straight following an eight-game skid, beating the Boston Red Sox 6-5.
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman, right, follows through on a three-run home run as Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings, left, watches during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Gorman’s 4 RBIs lift Cardinals over Marlins 6-4 for 2nd series sweep this year
Nolan Gorman hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Mami Marlins 6-4 for just their second series sweep this season.
Boston firefighters respond to reports of an electrical fire in the basement of the Massachusetts Statehouse on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. No injuries were reported. The fire forced the evacuation of the historic building, including the governor, lawmakers and the public. The building remained closed Wednesday. (AP Photo/Steve LeBlanc)
Electrical fire, carbon monoxide concerns close Massachusetts Statehouse for 2 days
The Massachusetts Statehouse was closed for a second day after an electrical fire in the basement was discovered.

His wife was not injured.

The 2006 Piper Meridian airplane departed from Westchester County, New York, earlier that afternoon.

The crash is being investigated by state police, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration. An FAA spokesperson said the NTSB is in charge of the investigation.

It is not considered suspicious, Galibois said.

The crash happened almost 24 years to the day after a Piper crash killed John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife Carolyn Bessette and her sister Lauren Bessette off Martha’s Vineyard.