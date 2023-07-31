Pilot suffers non-life-threatening injuries after a banner plane crash near a South Carolina beach

Carlos De Oliveira, center, an employee of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves a court appearance with attorney John Irving, left, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Miami. De Oliveira, Mar-a-Lago's property manager, was added last week to the indictment with Trump and the former president's valet, Walt Nauta, in the federal case alleging a plot to illegally keep top-secret records at Trump's Florida estate and thwart government efforts to retrieve them. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Mar-a-Lago manager appears in court
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, Monday, July 31, 2023. Idaho mother Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in a case that included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. (Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool)
Doomsday plot sentencing
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
US needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who was known for her powerful voice and live performances, were gathering with flowers to pay their respects to their idol at her funeral in Hong Kong on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Fans pay tribute to Coco Lee
U.S. News

Pilot suffers non-life-threatening injuries after a banner plane crash near a South Carolina beach

 
Myrtle Beach, S.C. (AP) — A small plane carrying only the pilot crashed in the water off a South Carolina beach popular among tourists, officials said.

The single-engine monoplane was flying a banner before falling into the ocean near Myrtle Beach around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. A local hospital treated the pilot for non-life-threatening injuries, Corporal Chris Starling of the Myrtle Beach Police Department told The Associated Press.

An eyewitness posted on Facebook that the pilot was conscious and speaking after being taken to shore.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident. Local police were coordinating Tuesday afternoon with the U.S. Coast Guard, FAA and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to remove the plane from the sea, Starling said.

Five people died earlier this month in a fiery single-engine plane wreck by a golf course in nearby North Myrtle Beach. Another banner plane landed earlier this weekend off a crowded New Hampshire beach. Lifeguards rescued the pilot without any injuries.