1 dead after small plane crashes in northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The pilot of a small plane was killed Wednesday when the aircraft crashed in northwest Arkansas, authorities said.

Lt. Rick Jensen of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call about 12:30 p.m. from someone saying they heard a plane sputter and crash in the southern part of the county, KARK-TV reported. Jensen said helicopter crews located the crash site Wednesday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Beech King Air E-90 plane left University-Oxford Airport in Mississippi earlier Wednesday. The FAA said the plane’s wreckage was found at 3:46 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that the pilot was the only person on the plane and suffered fatal injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.