U.S. News

2-alarm fire burns at plastic recycling facility near Albuquerque

 
ALBUQUERQUE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities evacuated a plastic recycling facility south of Albuquerque after a two-alarm fire broke out Sunday, authorities said.

Bernalillo County Fire Rescue crews and Albuquerque firefighters responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The fire started outside the recycling facility, but the cause wasn’t immediately clear, authorities said.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

The fire was pumping thick, black smoke into the area that could be seen from downtown Albuquerque.