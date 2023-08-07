Crews push covered cars to the garage after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed for rain at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
NASCAR suspends race at Michigan
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, takes a free kick as FC Dallas midfielder Facundo Quignon (5) and defender Nkosi Tafari (17) watch during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Messi sparkles again
FILE - Rapper Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced
This aerial image taken from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles shows the scene of a firefighting helicopter crash, with emergency vehicles at the base of a mountain and the area blocked off with police tape, in Cabazon, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California on Sunday while fighting a blaze in Riverside County, emergency officials said. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)
3 killed after firefighting helicopters collide
Referee Melissa Borjas shows a yellow card to England's Lauren James during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
England advances over Nigeria
Draws made Monday for the playoff rounds in UEFA’s European club competitions

 
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Monday for the playoff round of the Champions League:

Champions Path

First Leg

Aug. 22-23

Maccabi Haifa (Israel) or Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) vs. Young Boys (Switzerland)

Royal Antwerp (Belgium) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) or AEK Athens (Greece)

Aris Limassol (Cyprus) or Rakow Czestochowa (Poland) vs. Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) or Copenhagen (Denmark)

Molde (Norway) or KI Klaksvík (Faeroe Islands) vs. Galatasaray (Turkey) or Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia)

Second Leg

Aug. 29-30

Young Boys (Switzerland) vs. Maccabi Haifa (Israel) or Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia)

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) or AEK Athens (Greece) vs. Royal Antwerp (Belgium)

Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) or Copenhagen (Denmark) vs. Aris Limassol (Cyprus) or Rakow Czestochowa (Poland)

Galatasaray (Turkey) or Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia) vs. Molde (Norway) or KI Klaksvík (Faeroe Islands)

League Path

First Leg

Aug. 22-23

Rangers (Scotland) or Servette (Switzerland) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) or Sturm Graz (Austria)

Braga (Portugal) or TSC Backa Topola (Serbia) vs. Panathinaikos (Greece) or Marseille (France)

Second Leg

Aug. 29-30

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) or Sturm Graz (Austria) vs. Rangers (Scotland) or Servette (Switzerland)

Panathinaikos (Greece) or Marseille (France) vs. Braga (Portugal) or TSC Backa Topola (Serbia).

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer