Women in Poland protest alleged police hostility against patient who took abortion pill

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
UPS and Teamsters reach tentative deal
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
World News

Women in Poland protest alleged police hostility against patient who took abortion pill

 
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hundreds of women in Poland protested outside police stations Tuesday to oppose the allegedly ruthless way officers treated a woman who had taken an abortion pill.

The protests in Krakow, Warsaw and some other cities were intended to show solidarity with the woman and to condemn police shaming practices.

The woman, identified publicly only as Joanna, has told Polish media outlets that police surrounded her and searched her belongings as she was preparing for an obstetrician to examine her at a Krakow hospital.

Other news
FILE - People attend the ceremony marking the Polish Army Day in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Poland's population has shrunk again to just under 37.7 million in June despite returning emigrants, the state statistical office said Tuesday. A preliminary report by the Statistics Poland office says there were around 130,000 Poles fewer in the European Union country at the end of June compared to a year ago. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk, File)
Poland’s population constantly shrinking despite pro-family policy
Poland’s state statistical office says that the nation has shrunk again to just under 37.7 million in June despite returning emigrants.
FILE - In this photo taken from video released by Belarusian Defense Ministry via VoenTV on Friday, July 14, 2023, Belarusian soldiers attend a training by mercenary fighters from Wagner private military company near Tsel village, about 90 kilometers (about 55 miles) southeast of Minsk, Belarus. Thousands of Russia-linked Wagner group mercenaries have arrived in Belarus since the group's short-lived rebellion, a military monitoring group said Monday. (Belarusian Defense Ministry via VoenTV via AP, File)
Monitoring group says thousands of Wagner mercenaries have arrived in Belarus since failed uprising
A monitoring group says thousands of Russia-linked Wagner group mercenaries have arrived in Belarus since the group’s short-lived rebellion.
FILE - Members of the Geneva branch of Ukrainian society in Switzerland protest during a rally to urge International Olympic Committee to reconsider their decision of participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes under white neutral flag at the next 2024 Paris Olympic Games, in front of the IOC headquarters, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
Russians can qualify for Olympic spots in some sports. That doesn’t mean they’ll be allowed in Paris
Some governing bodies are allowing Russian athletes back into Olympic qualifying competitions. But the International Olympic Committee says it hasn’t decided if they can compete at the Paris Games.
FILE - Vera Zvonareva of Russia returns the ball to Danielle Collins of the U.S., during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Former world No.2, Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva has been banned from entering Poland for a WTA 250 tournament in Warsaw, Poland's Ministry of the Interior says Sunday, July 23, 2023. Poland, which supports Ukraine in its war against Russia’s aggression, said that Zvonareva was on a ban list and has not been allowed in for reasons of state and public security. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
Russia’s Zvonareva banned from entering Poland for WTA 250 tournament
Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva has been banned from entering Poland, the country’s Ministry of the Interior says.

The woman’s doctor had notified the ambulance service and police after the stressed-out patient had called to report she was feeling unwell at home after having taken the pill to end her pregnancy.

Officers were there when the medics were transporting the woman and also during her visit to the hospital.

The woman says she felt humiliated, which added to her stress and poor condition.

Police officials insist that having the officers on hand was required and non-oppressive, but Poland’s political opposition is calling for the head of police to resign. The justice minister, who is also the chief prosecutor, has ordered an investigation.

Abortions only are allowed in Poland for pregnancies resulting from crimes like rape or incest. It is otherwise illegal to perform or aid in an abortion, although a woman terminating her own pregnancy does not break the law.