A Polish priest has been arrested for suspected drug distribution at social gatherings

 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in central Poland said Tuesday that a priest has been arrested on suspicion of distributing drugs at social gatherings from 2020-23.

The spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office in Plock, Iwona Śmigielska-Kowalska, identified the priest as Piotr S., a vicar at a parish in Zyrardow, near Warsaw. She didn’t say whether the suspect had admitted guilt or proclaimed innocence.

The local diocese in Lowicz confirmed the arrest of the vicar and said it was dismissing him and opening its own preliminary investigation into the allegations. The diocese declared full cooperation with the state investigators in this “very sad situation.”

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli government’s adoption of the first part of a controversial judicial overhaul on Monday unleashed turbulence in the streets of Israel and in the halls of the Knesset.
Poland’s population constantly shrinking despite pro-family policy
Poland’s state statistical office says that the nation has shrunk again to just under 37.7 million in June despite returning emigrants.
Russia declares independent TV channel ‘undesirable,’ banning it from country
The Russian prosecutor-general’s office has declared independent TV channel Dozhd to be an undesirable organization, continuing the country’s wide crackdown on news media and groups regarded as threats to Russia’s security.
If convicted of drug-dealing, the priest could face up to three years in prison. The possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use isn’t punished in Poland.