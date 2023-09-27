Donald Trump
Second Republican debate
Hollywood writers’ strike ends
Russia - Ukraine war
Government shutdown
Sports

Poland says it wants to pursue hosting 2036 Olympics

Andrzej Duda, president of Poland, addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Andrzej Duda, president of Poland, addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland will tell the International Olympic Committee it wants to host the 2036 Summer Games, state president Andrzej Duda said Wednesday.

Duda announced the government-backed project less than three weeks before parliamentary elections on Oct. 15.

It follows Poland hosting the multi-sport 2023 European Games earlier this year with 7,000 athletes centered on Kraków.

Duda said Polish Olympic officials will soon present a letter of intent to IOC President Thomas Bach. The European Olympic Committees group meets Oct. 6-7 in Istanbul.

Other news
FILE - A officer of German Federal Police stops a van to search for immigrants at the border crossing from Poland into Germany in Frankfurt an der Oder, Germany, Oct. 28, 2021. Germany will increase its police patrols along "smuggling routes" on the border with Poland the Czech Republic in an effort to prevent more migrants from entering the country, it was announced Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
Germany increases border patrols along migrant ‘smuggling routes’ to Poland and Czech Republic
Slawomir Mentzen, left, and Krzysztof Bosak, right, the co-leaders of the hard right Confederation party, present their party slogan "Mozemy Wszystko!" (We Can Do Anything) at a convention in Katowice, Poland, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Confederation has been growing in popularity, especially among young men. The party has been riding a wave of growing support for far-right parties across Europe, and polls show it could increase its presence in parliament in a national election Oct. 15. No matter how they do on election day, the party has already done a lot to push the government to take a more confrontational stance to Ukraine, which is fighting for its survival against Russia. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
A hard-right party gathers strength in Poland, pushing a new, less friendly course on Ukraine
FILE - Polish President Andrzej Duda, left, welcomes President Joe Biden at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The Biden administration announced Monday, Sept. 25, that it is offering a $2 billion loan to Poland, which has been a hub for weapons going into Ukraine, to support the ally's defense modernization. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)
US offers Poland rare loan of $2 billion to modernize its military

The European Olympic body said Wednesday it welcomed Poland’s interest to build on its European Games project.

“From everything the EOC saw there (at European Games), Poland is well qualified to host the Olympic Games too,” its executive committee member Hasan Arat said in a statement.

The IOC has set no timetable for picking a host for the 2036 Olympics and seems unlikely to make much progress in the next two years.

Bach’s 12-year presidential term limit expires in 2025 and the process of picking a 2036 host could be a key issue for his successor to oversee.

The 2036 Summer Games is the next available edition: Paris will host in 2024, Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane in 2032.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games