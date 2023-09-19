United Nations General Assembly opens
Latin Grammy
Debris from F-35 jet found
India-Canada tensions
Nick Chubb injury
Sports

Polish soccer federation president to announce new coach on Wednesday after firing Santos

 
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish soccer federation president Cezary Kulesza says he’s chosen the new national team coach and will reveal the name on Wednesday.

Portuguese Fernando Santos was fired last week with Poland fourth in its five-team European Championship qualifying group.

Local media and some federation officials have focused on Marek Papszun — whose team Rakow Czestochowa became Polish champions for the first time last season — and Poland under-21 coach Michal Probierz as candidates for the job. Both are Polish. Former Poland forward Jan Urban has also been mentioned.

Speaking to the meczyki.pl news portal, Kulesza only said that he has made his choice. Some more talks are being held on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Other news
FILE - Migrants queue to receive hot food at a logistics center at the checkpoint logistics center "Bruzgi" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Dec. 22, 2021. Poland’s conservative governing party was hoping to make migration a key campaign theme ahead of the country’s national election. But not like this. The Law and Justice party is being rocked by reports that Polish consulates issued visas in Africa and Asia in exchange for bribes, opening the door for migrants to enter the European Union. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Germany seeks answers from Poland in a visa fraud scandal involving migrants from Asia and Africa
FILE - Cars queue towards Poland at the Krakovets - Korcheva border crossing point in Krakovets, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Poland has begun enforcing an entry ban on all Russian-registered passenger cars seeking to enter the country. The move comes just days after the nearby Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia banned vehicles with Russian license plates from entering their territory. (AP Photo/Roman Baluk, File)
Poland imposes EU ban on all Russian-registered passenger cars
FILE - Migrants queue to receive hot food at a logistics center at the checkpoint logistics center "Bruzgi" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Dec. 22, 2021. Poland’s conservative governing party was hoping to make migration a key campaign theme ahead of the country’s national election. But not like this. The Law and Justice party is being rocked by reports that Polish consulates issued visas in Africa and Asia in exchange for bribes, opening the door for migrants to enter the European Union. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Poland is shaken by reports that consular officials took bribes to help migrants enter Europe and US

Santos, who led his native Portugal to the Euro 2016 title, was fired after almost nine months in the job.

Poland is behind leader Albania, Czech Republic and Moldova in its qualifying group after losing three of its five games so far, despite three goals from Robert Lewandowski. Poland is likely to land in the Euro 2024 qualifying playoffs in March.

Poland next plays at the Faroe Islands on Oct. 12.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer