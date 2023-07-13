FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line during a rally outside Silvercup Studios, Tuesday May 9, 2023, in New York. Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators but say they doubt a deal will be reached by a negotiation deadline late Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Hollywood actors join strike
A damaged apartment is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukraine repels Russian attack
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)
Biden talks Russian prisoner exchange
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Southern California is bracing for a heat wave expected to hit this weekend, bringing "elevated" fire danger and increasing the chance of heat-related illness. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
US Southwest heatwave
World News

35 world pianists will compete in Poland at the 2nd Chopin piano competition on period instruments

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA
 
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Thirty-five participants from around the world will compete in Poland’s 2nd Frederic Chopin piano competition on period instruments in October, the organizers said Thursday.

The competition, launched in 2018, is intended to promote historically informed performance of the 19th century Polish composer’s works and to get as close as possible to the original sound of his music.

Like the century-old renowned International Chopin Piano Competition, this one also meant to promote music talents and help launch international careers.

Other news
FILE - Peter Nero, leader of the Philly Pops, smiles during a sound check on a stage at the foot of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps, Monday, July 4, 2005, in Philadelphia, as he and other artists prepare to give a free concert with Elton John to celebrate America's Independence and to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS. Nero, a Grammy-winning pianist who interpreted pop songs through classical and jazz forms and served as the Philly Pops' conductor for more than three decades, died Thursday, July 6, 2023. He was 89. (AP Poto/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Peter Nero, a Grammy-winning pianist and ex-conductor of the Philly Pops, dies at 89
Peter Nero, a Grammy-winning pianist who interpreted pop songs through classical and jazz forms and served as the Philly Pops’ conductor for more than three decades, has died.
Riccardo Muti, musical director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra waves goodbye to the audience after conducting the orchestra and chorus in Beethoven's "Missa Solemnis" in D Major, Op. 123, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Chicago. Sunday marked the last performance by Muti, 81, in Orchestra Hall during his 13 year tenure. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Muti ends 13 seasons with Chicago Symphony Orchestra with praise and honors — and Beethoven
Riccardo Muti has ended 13 seasons as Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s music director with praise and a series of honors.
FILE - Yannick Nezet-Seguin, the music director for The Philadelphia Orchestra, poses for a portrait in Philadelphia on Dec. 5, 2011. The 48-year-old conductor of the Metropolitan Opera has led eight new productions and five revivals as music director, among 23 stagings he’s conducted since his 2009 debut. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Yannick Nézet-Séguin is remaking the Metropolitan Opera from the bottom up
Yannick Nézet-Séguin is remaking the Metropolitan Opera from the bottom up. The 48-year-old conductor dyes his hair blond, wears patent leather Christian Louboutins and outfits designed by the Met costume shop and is pushing an expansion of contemporary compositions.
FILE - Italian conductor Riccardo Muti, 80, rehearses Verdi's "Un Ballo in Maschera (A masked Ball)" with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in Chicago on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Riccardo Muti becomes Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s music director emeritus for life
Riccardo Muti will become the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s music director emeritus for life starting next season.

The participants this year come from 14 countries, including 10 pianists from Japan, six from Poland and four from Italy. China, South Korea, the United States and Russia will be represented by two participants each. There will also be one participant from each of the following countries: Australia, Austria, France, Spain, Canada, Germany and Hungary.

The contestants in the three-stage event will perform on historic Erard, Pleyel or Broadwood instruments or on copies of period instruments. They are expected to play works by Johan Sebastian Bach, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Chopin. The six finalists will be expected to perform a Chopin work with orchestra.

The 2nd edition of the Chopin Competition on Period Instruments will be held Oct. 5-15 at the National Philharmonic in Warsaw. Poland’s Tomasz Ritter was the winner of the first competition in 2018.

Poland’s best known and beloved classical music composer and pianist, Chopin was born in 1810 in Zelazowa Wola near Warsaw to a Polish mother and a French father.

At the age of 19 he traveled to Vienna and then to Paris to broaden his musical education. He settled in Paris, composing, giving concerts and teaching the piano.

He died there on Oct. 17, 1849 and is buried at the Pere Lachaise cemetery. His heart is at the Holy Cross Church in Warsaw, while the National Frederic Chopin Institute guards his legacy and organizes the competitions.