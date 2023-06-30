Supreme Court rulings
Protests in France
Russian rebellion
Alan Arkin dies
Indiana Jones
World News

Poland detains Russian hockey player on suspicion of spying

 
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish authorities have detained a Russian hockey player who competed in a top Polish league on suspicion of spying, officials said Friday.

“Russian spies are falling one by one!” said Zbigniew Ziobro, the justice minister and chief prosecutor. “A spy who operated under the guise of an athlete was caught.”

Ziobro said the suspect was the 14th member of a spy network who has been arrested in the NATO country.

Other news
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, right, speaks with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, center, and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, left, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Angered over EU migrant rules, Poland and Hungary veto a summit statement in a gesture of protest
Hungary and Poland have vetoed a statement by European Union leaders laying out their migration priorities in a symbolic gesture of protest.
Greenpeace activists hold a news conference in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday June 21, 2023 outside the office of the Polish prime minister asking him to act to reduce logging in the Carpathian Mountains. Greenpeace said in a recent report that a forested area the size of five soccer fields disappears every hour from the Carpathians, which runs through parts of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Ukraine. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Greenpeace protests mass logging of old-growth forests in Carpathian Mountains
Greenpeace activists are calling on the Polish prime minister to take action to protect Poland’s forests, asking in particular that this government limit the harvesting of timber in the old-growth vast forest of the Carpathian Mountains.
FILE - Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, speaks to a party convention in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Poland’s powerful conservative ruling party leader, Kaczynski, is re-entering the government as the only deputy prime minister in the government. The move Wednesday, June 21, 2023, gives him an enhanced position as the country heads toward a general election this fall. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)
Poland’s conservative ruling party leader Kaczynski joins the government as deputy premier
Poland’s powerful conservative ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski has rejoined the government as the only deputy prime minister in the Cabinet.
People take part in Poland's yearly Pride parade, known as the Equality Parade, in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday June 17, 2023. This year's event was dedicated to transgender rights, which are facing a backlash in many countries. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Parents take on struggle for trans rights for their kids and others in conservative Poland
Parents of trans children are mobilizing in Poland seeking acceptance after the country’s leader mocked trans people last year during Pride season.

The National Prosecutor’s Office said the man, who was arrested on June 11, was accused of participating in an organized crime group and of acting on behalf of foreign intelligence against the interests of Poland. Such acts are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The suspect regularly passed on information “about the results of his reconnaissance operations, for which he was regularly paid,” a statement released by the office of special services in the Prime Minister’s Office.

The statement said the group of spies was used by the Russians to conduct intelligence activities, including the monitoring of railways and the spreading of propaganda targeting NATO and Poland.

“The suspects also prepared acts of sabotage ordered by the Russian intelligence. The whole ring was paid for the tasks carried out,” it said.

Poland is a major hub for Western weapons going to Ukraine in support of its fight against Russia’s invasion.