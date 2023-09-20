Nagorno-Karabakh
Instacart IPO
UAW strike
Temple University
Hurricane Nigel
Sports

Michal Probierz succeeds Fernando Santos as coach of Poland’s national soccer team

 
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Michal Probierz has been appointed as coach of Poland, the president of the national soccer federation said on Wednesday.

Probierz, who is promoted from the under-21 team, takes over from Portuguese Fernando Santos.

Santos was fired last week with Poland fourth in its five-team European Championship qualifying group.

Santos, who led his native Portugal to the Euro 2016 title, was dismissed after almost nine months in the job.

Other news
CORRECTS SLUG TO POLAND SANTOS; FILE -Fernando Santos attends a news conference after being announced by the Polish Football Association as the new national soccer team coach, in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Fernando Santos' position as Poland coach remained uncertain Tuesday after he met with the president of the country's soccer federation following the team's poor start to European Championship qualifying. AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk, File)
Fernando Santos fired as Poland coach after bad start to Euro 2024 qualifying
CORRECTS SLUG TO POLAND SANTOS; FILE - Poland's head coach Fernando Santos walks on the pitch after the Euro 2024 group E qualifying soccer match between Albania and Poland in Tirana, Albania, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Fernando Santos' position as Poland coach remained uncertain Tuesday after he met with the president of the country's soccer federation following the team's poor start to European Championship qualifying. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda, File)
Fernando Santos’ future as Poland coach is uncertain after poor start to Euro 2024 qualifying

“The Poland team coach is Michal Probierz,” federation president Cezary Kulesza wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “This is the best possible choice. I wish the new coach good luck.”

Probierz, who will be 51 on Sunday, previously coached a string of teams including Greek side Aris Salonika and Polish clubs Gornik Zabrze and Widzew Lodz.

A news conference with Kulesza and Probierz is due to take place in Warsaw at noon local time.

Poland is behind leader Albania, Czech Republic and Moldova in Euro Group E qualifying after losing three of its five games, despite three goals from Robert Lewandowski.

Poland next plays rock-bottom Faroe Islands on Oct. 12.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer