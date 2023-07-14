FILE - A Suffolk County Police Department officer and dog search the Gilgo Beach area on New York's Long Island for human remains, March 29, 2011. A suspect has been taken into custody on New York’s Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jim Staubitser/Newsday via AP, File)
Gilgo Beach killings update
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin and Wagner mercenaries
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
A woman surfs a longboard as the sun sets on a hot day Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Encinitas, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Staying cool in record heat
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, center, Ben Whitehair, left, and Joely Fisher attend a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
The fight over Hollywood’s future
World News

Man arrested for planning terrorist attack inspired by Islamic State, Poland’s security agency says

 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Internal Security Agency said Friday it arrested an 18-year-old Polish citizen planning a suicide attack, on a government office, using an explosive belt.

The agency, ABW, said in a communique the arrest took place on June 16 in southwestern Poland. It said the man converted to Islam last year and with a group of other people, inspired by the Islamic State extremist group, they were planning attacks on government administration offices.

He was charged with participating in a crime ring, having terrorist goals, and planning actions that would have endangered the well-being of a large number of people as well as their lives.

Other news
Suspect taken into custody in Long Island serial killings, AP source says
A suspect has been taken into custody on New York’s Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders.
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a meeting with all of the U.S. Attorneys to discuss violent crime reduction strategies at the Department of Justice in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Contrasting decisions on whether gunmen should face a federal death sentence in massecres with so much in common illustrate the Justice Department’s murky, often baffling death penalty policies. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
How DOJ made different death penalty decisions in the Pittsburgh synagogue and Texas mall massacres
Robert Bowers killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue and he’s facing a possible death sentence at his ongoing trial.
FILE - The Federal Correctional Institution stands in Dublin, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022. Two former officers the women’s prison pleaded guilty Thursday, July 13, 2023, to multiple counts of sexual abuse, the latest to be prosecuted following an AP investigation last year that resulted in prison sentences for the former warden and chaplain. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Ex-officers at federal women’s prison in California plead guilty to multiple sex abuse counts
Two former officers of a federal women’s prison in California have pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual abuse.
FILE - A memorial sits outside a home on Whitetail Circle in Sumter, S.C., on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. A 42-year-old former soldier shot and killed three children as they slept in their home while their mother frantically sought help, authorities said. He also killed an Army soldier who was at the home before killing himself. The shooter and the children's mother were divorced. (Cal Cary/The Item via AP, File)
The US sets a grim milestone with a new record for the deadliest six months of mass killings
It’s the first strike for actors from film and television shows since 1980. And it’s the first time two major Hollywood unions have been on strike at the same time since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was the actors’ guild president.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail.