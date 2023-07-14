Man arrested for planning terrorist attack inspired by Islamic State, Poland’s security agency says
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Internal Security Agency said Friday it arrested an 18-year-old Polish citizen planning a suicide attack, on a government office, using an explosive belt.
The agency, ABW, said in a communique the arrest took place on June 16 in southwestern Poland. It said the man converted to Islam last year and with a group of other people, inspired by the Islamic State extremist group, they were planning attacks on government administration offices.
He was charged with participating in a crime ring, having terrorist goals, and planning actions that would have endangered the well-being of a large number of people as well as their lives.
If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail.