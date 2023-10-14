Police in Warsaw detain a man who climbed a monument and reportedly made threats

3 of 7 |

A police officer at the scene on the street after a man climbed a monument threatening to blow himself up, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Large numbers of police and special counter-terror officers sealed off a large square in the Polish capital on Saturday after a man who climbed to the top of a monument threatened to blow himself up, the Polish news agency PAP reported. The incident came on the eve of a critical election. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)