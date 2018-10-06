Police: Hempfield woman threatened, bitten while carrying infant

A Hempfield woman carrying an infant was bitten on the arm Wednesday by a man from whom she was trying to escape, according to state police.

Brandon Michael Bill, 28, was arrested after threatening to kill the woman at a Lenhart Drive apartment and send a photograph of her body to a man from a previous relationship, police said in court papers. Bill wrapped a T-shirt around his hands while he made the alleged threat, police said.

The woman told troopers she grabbed the child and tried to escape when Bill bit her. Police noted in court papers a visible bite mark on her forearm.

Bill was found in possession of a contact lens container with marijuana residue and cut up Suboxone strips. He was jailed Wednesday night on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing on charges including child endangerment, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats is set for Oct. 11. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.