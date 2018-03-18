Cheswick police chief seeks new contract as borough discusses merging forces

Cheswick police Chief Bob Scott has hired a lawyer to help him get a new contract with the borough after more than a year of stagnant negotiations.

A letter sent to borough council, dated Feb. 13, advises officials that Scott hired Christian Bagin of Pittsburgh-based law firm Wienand & Bagin.

Scott’s employment is based on two agreements — an officers’ contract that expired at the end of 2012, and a chief’s agreement that has no expiration date. The officers’ contract, despite its expiration date, remains in effect because the chief’s agreement references it.

In December 2016, council lowered Scott’s pay by nearly 10 percent, citing concerns about what they considered his outdated contracts and the amount of overtime and other extra compensation he has collected over the past six years.

Overall, Scott’s pay was cut from $73,700 in 2016 to $66,600 for 2017.

Letter outlines chief’s concerns

In the letter sent to the borough, Bagin says, “Although Chief Scott has been told repeatedly by all members of council that they want him to continue to serve as chief, and do not want him to retire, the borough’s actions do not seem consonant with this sentiment.”

Bagin goes on to say that if negotiations don’t show progress, Scott may consider retiring.

The letter says, “Should the borough decide not to continue to negotiate, I will be equally available to negotiate a severance package as has been provided to every previous chief upon his retirement, and arrange for an orderly transition to a new chief of police.”

Scott referred all questions to Bagin.

In the letter sent by Bagin, he claims the borough is in breach of its agreement with the chief because of the pay reduction. He said neither agreement has language that allows for such a reduction, only an increase at the discretion of council.

Copies of both agreements obtained by the Tribune-Review don’t appear to include any language regarding reducing the chief’s pay.

Bagin said he hasn’t received any response from Cheswick officials since the letter was sent. He said Scott simply wants to continue working as chief and doesn’t want to have to resort to litigation.

“All he wants is to be treated fairly, as he’s been treated fairly in the past by the borough, and as the borough has treated other chiefs,” Bagin said.

Neither side would give specifics about any contracts being considered because they constitute an ongoing personnel matter.

Cheswick officials weigh in

Councilman Michael Girardi, who is in charge of negotiations with the chief, said he “plans to communicate” with Bagin to move the negotiations along.

“I’m hoping we’re able to come closer to a middle ground to get this resolved,” he said. “The goal is to try and streamline more into just one agreement.”

Girardi said the current agreements are confusing and outdated.

They were created when the borough had more than one full-time officer.

Now the chief is the only full-time officer.

Mayor Dan Carroll, who oversees the police department, said he’d like to see a contract worked out soon.

“I want them still going with an open mind,” he said. “A fair contract needs to be worked out — period.”

Talks about merger begin

The contract discussions come as some council members are meeting with officials in Springdale Township about a possible merger or consolidation of their respective police departments.

Cheswick Council President Paul Jack said all conversations about a possible merger are in early stages.

“We had this preliminary meeting with Springdale Township to discuss ways we might be able to cooperate,” he said. “We’re exploring options.”

Jack said any contract reached with the chief would be created to allow for future changes.

“I would expect that we wouldn’t do anything in a police contract that would hinder looking at future options as far as combining (services),” he said.

“It wouldn’t make sense to put into a police contract something that would hinder the interactions with Springdale Township.”

Carroll said he doesn’t support a merger and worries about having adequate police coverage for the borough if they go that route. He said he and the chief should be involved in any discussions regarding the police department.

“A merger is a difficult thing to hammer through, and to get one that would offer us what we need at the price we want is extremely difficult,” Carroll said.

Cheswick spends about $300,000 a year to run its police department.

Carroll encourages residents to come to council meetings and voice their opinion regarding the police department to council.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.