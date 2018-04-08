New Kensington adds part-timers to help watch city lockup

New Kensington has added some muscle to its cell watch force.

Council on Monday approved hiring Michael McSherry and Jody Berisko as part-time/temporary cell watchers for the city’s police department, at a rate of $9.41 per hour.

The two will join four full-time cell watch employees, City Clerk Dennis Scarpiniti said. As part-timers, they will not be permitted to work more than 27 hours per week.

“These people are only part-time, on call,” Scarpiniti said. “A lot of times, we’ve been having problems finding people, so what the chief wants to do is have people ready to go in case we need one (for) two hours, three hours.

“We’re just trying to keep a list, keep ahead of ourselves so we have somebody. That pretty much is going to take care of things for us.”

Acting police Chief Bob Deringer couldn’t be reached for comment.

Mayor Tom Guzzo said the police department has seven cells, five for men and two for women. He said cell watch employees basically do just that — watch the cells.

“We’re the only police department around the area that has cells, so when people arrest people, they come here,” the mayor said. “They actually watch their activity in the cell on TVs here. Also, they answer the phones — if there’s an emergency, they’re the first person to answer the phone and get a hold of the police officers in the back room. Those types of things.”

