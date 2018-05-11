North Hills schools to have armed officers, own police force

The North Hills School District on Thursday took a first step toward placing armed police officers in each of its six buildings.

The school board passed a resolution to begin the process of setting up an in-house department staffed with uniformed, armed police officers who will focus on three key areas: counseling and mentoring students, teaching classes on subjects such as online security and the dangers of drug and carrying out the typical duties of a law enforcement officer.

Unlike school resource officers, who are stationed in school buildings but typically work for local municipal police departments under a shared-cost arrangement with the district, the police officers at North Hills will be district employees.

The measure that was approved gives the administration the authority to begin developing detailed job descriptions and policies for how the department will operate.

The police chiefs from Ross Township and West View supported creation of the police department.

In a recent referendum vote, 92 percent of teachers in the district also supported creation of the police department.

